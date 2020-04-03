Covid-19 – EU: ‘It is better to share the debt now with low interest rates’

‘The mechanism to acheive some form of stability would be a common European fund of 240 billion Euros and to make it available to the 19 members of the Eurozone. And more is needed. It is better to share the debt now with low interest rates, which is what we are proposing, and have this financing available now, rather than letting our economy melt down’, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told FRANCE 24.

