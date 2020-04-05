COVID-19: EU to fly home more than 250,000 stranded Europeans

Efforts are under way to repatriate more than 250,000 stranded Europeans.

European Union member governments arranged flights from all around the world this week in an attempt to get their citizens back.

The EU says 350,000 people have been helped so far.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#EuropeanUnion #Coronavirus #CoronavirusLockdown