COVID-19: Fears for undocumented workers in US

As countries around the world grapple with new restrictions and anxieties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is further concern among groups in the United States who live and work on the margins of society – like undocumented workers and their families.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #US