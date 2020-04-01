Covid-19 – France: ’68 people currently in intensive care are under the age of 30′

‘As of tonight, 5565 people in intensive care require serious treatment… 34% of them are under the age of 60. 60% are between 60 and 80 years old… while 68 people currently in intensive care are under the age of 30. This kind of a situation has never been seen in France before’, French state health agency director Jérôme Salomon said on March 31.

