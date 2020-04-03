Covid-19 – France: ‘We’ve recorded 14,638 possible or confirmed cases of infection’

‘We’ve recorded 14,638 possible or confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection and, unfortunately, 884 deaths due to Covid-19 in assisted living centres.This is very sad news concerning elderly people about whom we care deeply’, France’s director general of health Jérôme Salomon said on April 2.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en