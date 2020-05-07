Share
Covid-19: France’s small-scale farmers see ‘glimmer of hope’

8 hours ago

For many farmers, the Covid-19 pandemic has been brutal with large orders cancelled and revenue plunging. But some small-scale farmers have noticed a rise in direct sales. FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris-Trent reports.

