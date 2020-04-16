Covid-19: G20 debt freeze for Africa “the smallest of baby steps” – Patrick Smith

As the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings were winding down, The Africa Report editor-in-chief Patrick Smith took aim at G20 leaders for agreeing to a minimal debt freeze. Smith calls for the rapid convening of a donor conference to follow through on French president Emmanuel Macron’s call for the next step, debt cancellation. Otherwise, developing nations will risk default as the planet braces for a brutal recession.

