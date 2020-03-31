COVID-19: Gaza ramps up medical equipment production

Factories in Gaza are ramping up production of medical equipment to tackle the coronavirus.

The territory has confirmed just 10 cases of the disease.

But medics fear a wider spread would have devastating effects on the territory.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports.

