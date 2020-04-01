COVID-19: Hate crimes against Asians on the rise in US

Activists in the United States are reporting a sharp increase in the number of racist incidents and hate crimes targeting people of Asian descent.

Some community leaders accuse President Donald Trump of fanning the flames of prejudice.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

