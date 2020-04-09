Covid-19: How’s New York managing?

It was Tuesday when New York City recorded a grim milestone. The death toll from Covid-19 surpassing that of the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center. With a new study showing that travelers from Europe brought coronavirus to the Big Apple much earlier than first recorded, the US’ largest city’s struggling to keep pace with the rising casualty toll and looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

