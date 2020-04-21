Covid-19: Hydroxychloroquine under scrutiny | Coronavirus Update

Share
Hydroxychloroquin and related drugs have been boosted as a ‘game changer’ by US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. But doctors aren’t so sure. Some patients stricken with COVID-19 have improved after taking the drug, but a recent study suggests the medication could lead to heart problems.
