Covid-19: Hydroxychloroquine under scrutiny | Coronavirus Update

Hydroxychloroquin and related drugs have been boosted as a ‘game changer’ by US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. But doctors aren’t so sure. Some patients stricken with COVID-19 have improved after taking the drug, but a recent study suggests the medication could lead to heart problems.

