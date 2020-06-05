Covid-19 & hydroxychloroquine: who knew medical research could be so tribal?

The debunking of the debunking of #hydroxychloroquine trials in the race to stop #Covid-19 🦠highlights just how much more we’re paying attention to the politics of 🩺 medical research…

The Toronto Star’s Marco Oved Chown & Erin Ogunkeye react in #WorldThisWeek.

Full show ➡️ http://f24.my/6YOi.T

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en