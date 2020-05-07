COVID-19 in Africa: Misinformation thwarting containment

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are slowly rising in Africa.

Health experts warn that efforts to contain the virus are being undermined by misinformation, including from some African leaders.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

