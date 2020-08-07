-
Beirut: Hashtag ‘hang them’ trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast - 15 mins ago
Covid-19 in Africa: Number of cases across the continent tops one million - 34 mins ago
Beirut blasts: Death toll rises to 154 (State news agency) - 35 mins ago
China: Severe floods hit southern city of Guangyuan - 39 mins ago
Lebanon: Volunteers and rescue workers gather for cleanup in Beirut - 40 mins ago
The women against gender equality in America – BBC - 52 mins ago
Lebanon: Excavators at work removing debris from destroyed Beirut port - 56 mins ago
Daring to Zlatan! Brazil”s Ibrahimovic doppelganger advises idol to stay put at AC Milan - about 1 hour ago
LIVE: FC Barcelona’s manager Setien holds press conference ahead of Napoli clash - about 1 hour ago
Bulgaria: Protesters egg NFSB party HQ after leader says Prime Minister will not resign - about 1 hour ago
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to over one million, with more than half registered in South Africa, according to an AFP count on August 6.
