Share
0 0 0 0

Covid-19 in Africa: Number of cases across the continent tops one million

34 mins ago

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to over one million, with more than half registered in South Africa, according to an AFP count on August 6.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment