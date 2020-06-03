Covid-19 in Cameroon: ‘We are going into the peak’

Will African countries be spared the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and if so, why? What’s the situation in Cameroon? FRANCE 24 speaks to Yap Boum, the Yaoundé representative of Epicentre, the research and epidemiology arm of Doctors Without Borders (Médecins sans frontières).

