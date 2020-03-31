COVID-19 in Europe: Italy, Spain see slowing infection rates

For the third consecutive day, Spain has reported more than 800 deaths from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.

And in Italy, after two days of declines, the number of deaths rose again to 812.

But overall infection rates appear to be slowing in both countries, even as cases in Europe continue to soar to 40,000 despite more stringent measures imposed.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports.

