Covid-19 in France: PM Castex warns country “going the wrong way”

“If we don’t act together now, then we will expose ourselves to a comeback of the epidemic that will be difficult to control”, French PM Castex said. Despite the Covid-19 figures, many in France still have mixed feelings about masks.

