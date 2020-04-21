COVID-19 in India: Sanitary crisis and lockdown measures push millions off their job

The Indian government has extended its lockdown – but some state ministers are nevertheless eager to see wealth become a priority over health. The sanitary crisis has pushed millions off the job, with many migrant workers flocking to their regions of origin because they can no longer pay their city rents or buy food. Our New Delhi correspondent Mandakini Gahlot explains.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en