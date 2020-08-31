COVID-19 in Latin America: Medic protest work conditions

Countries in Latin America are still struggling to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, with the number of cases and deaths still rising.

Medical workers across Latin America are protesting a lack of personal protective equipment, demanding better working conditions and pay as COVID-19 infections spread among them.

The region accounts for about a third of the more than 25 million global infections.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

