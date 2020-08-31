-
Israel and United Arab Emirates continue to normalize relations | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds presser following eventful anti-lockdown protest in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Protests | Between Us - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov’t - 3 hours ago
-
Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded - 3 hours ago
-
Meditation under freezing water – Japan offers Buddhist cure for uncertain times of COVID - 4 hours ago
-
Lebanon crisis: Who is Mustafa Adib? - 4 hours ago
-
Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur - 4 hours ago
-
US-Israeli flight with Kushner on board takes off for UAE after normalisation deal - 4 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Hariri nominates ambassdor to Germany as new PM after talks with president - 4 hours ago
COVID-19 in Latin America: Medic protest work conditions
Countries in Latin America are still struggling to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, with the number of cases and deaths still rising.
Medical workers across Latin America are protesting a lack of personal protective equipment, demanding better working conditions and pay as COVID-19 infections spread among them.
The region accounts for about a third of the more than 25 million global infections.
Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#LatinAmerica #Coranavirus #PPE