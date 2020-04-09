Covid-19 in New York City: “Many have no choice but to take the subway”

As of Wednesday, #Covid19 had claimed the lives of 41 MTA mass transit workers in New York City with more than 5-thousand self-quarantined. Photojournalist Craig Ruttle tells The France 24 Debate that it means fewer subway trains and more crowded platforms. He spoke to François Picard from outside Mount Sinai West hospital on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

