USA: Emergency forces dispatched in LA County as Lake Hughes fire rages on - 26 mins ago
Covid-19 in Europe: Concern as infections surge in France, Germany and Spain - 33 mins ago
DR Congo: World champion bodybuilder Hondi Rugenge helps fighting poverty - 34 mins ago
Niger attack: French PM Castex to lead repatriation ceremony - 38 mins ago
Covid-19: India’s virus death toll becomes the world’s fourth largest - 38 mins ago
‘Light in the darkness’: Baby George born amid Beirut blast wreckage - about 1 hour ago
Ambazonia: How Cameroon’s government is struggling to end separatist endeavours | DW News - about 1 hour ago
Senior leader of Muslim Brotherhood dies in Egypt prison - about 1 hour ago
Germany: Trial of suspected former Syrian security officers resumes in Koblenz - 2 hours ago
Covid-19 in New Zealand: “Things will get worse before they get better” (PM Ardern)
New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the country’s biggest city or be tested for the virus.
