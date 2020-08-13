Share
Covid-19 in New Zealand: “Things will get worse before they get better” (PM Ardern)

38 mins ago

New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the country’s biggest city or be tested for the virus.

