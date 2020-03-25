COVID-19 in Russia: Doctors warn number of cases much higher

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage Europe, Russia seems to be less affected.

One death and 658 infections have been confirmed, in a nation of 147 million people.

But as Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Moscow, some officials and doctors are warning the country could be heading towards a serious outbreak.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Russia #Coronavirus