Share
0 0 0 0

Covid-19 in the Middle East: aid workers warn of potential impact in conflict zones

52 mins ago

Ruth Hetherington, Middle East Spokesperson ICRC, on what can be done to help people in conflict zones to protect themselves against the covid-19 pandemic

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment