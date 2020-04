Covid-19 in Turkey: Virtual classes not too cool for school

The Turkish education ministry announced remote learning back in mid-March. Now the 17 million pupils are adapting to their new classrooms behind a computer screen or a TV, at home. Watch Middle East Matters: https://f24.my/6PE7.f

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en