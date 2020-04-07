COVID-19 in US: New Orleans hospitals close to breaking point

New Orleans is another major coronavirus hotspot in the United States.

It has a mortality rate double that of New York state.

The city’s health system is under massive strain, bearing the load for the state of Louisiana, which now has more than 14,000 cases and at least 500 deaths.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.

