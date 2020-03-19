-
COVID-19 inaction: US state governors want gov’t to take charge
US state authorities in the northeast say that in the absence of any leadership from the Trump administration to combat the coronavirus sweeping the country, they have had to step up to the plate.
Governors in the states of Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey have shut down many schools and restaurants and banned large gatherings.
But they say the federal government needs to put in place a nationwide, coordinated response.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.
