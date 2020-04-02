Share
0 0 0 0

COVID-19: India tracks down over 100 attendees of religious event

about 1 hour ago

Indian health officials are in the process of tracking down more than 100 people who attended a religious gathering in the capital, New Delhi, after dozens of participants contracted coronavirus.
The government has ordered police to file a case of negligence against the organisation behind the event.
Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from New Delhi.

