COVID-19: India under lockdown as cases rise

More than half of India is under complete lockdown as the government tries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

There are 468 confirmed cases and nine deaths.

While most people followed the government’s orders, there were desperate scenes at bus stations as migrant workers tried to return home.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam has more from New Delhi.

