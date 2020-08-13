-
USA: Emergency forces dispatched in LA County as Lake Hughes fire rages on - 25 mins ago
-
Covid-19 in Europe: Concern as infections surge in France, Germany and Spain - 32 mins ago
-
DR Congo: World champion bodybuilder Hondi Rugenge helps fighting poverty - 34 mins ago
-
Niger attack: French PM Castex to lead repatriation ceremony - 37 mins ago
-
Covid-19 in New Zealand: “Things will get worse before they get better” (PM Ardern) - 37 mins ago
-
Covid-19: India’s virus death toll becomes the world’s fourth largest - 37 mins ago
-
‘Light in the darkness’: Baby George born amid Beirut blast wreckage - about 1 hour ago
-
Ambazonia: How Cameroon’s government is struggling to end separatist endeavours | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Senior leader of Muslim Brotherhood dies in Egypt prison - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: Trial of suspected former Syrian security officers resumes in Koblenz - 2 hours ago
Covid-19: India’s virus death toll becomes the world’s fourth largest
India added 942 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 death toll grew to the fourth largest globally. France 24 Diya Gupta tells us more.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en