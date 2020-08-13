Share
0 0 0 0

Covid-19: India’s virus death toll becomes the world’s fourth largest

37 mins ago

India added 942 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 death toll grew to the fourth largest globally. France 24 Diya Gupta tells us more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment