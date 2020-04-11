Share
Covid-19: Iran reopens ‘low-risk’ economic activities

5 hours ago

President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to respect health protocols to guard against the new coronavirus as “low-risk” economic activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.

