COVID-19: Lebanon businesses help overwhelmed hospitals

2 hours ago

While Lebanon’s government has enforced a public lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus there.
Businesses are stepping in to assist hospitals already overwhelmed by the pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed has more.

