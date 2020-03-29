COVID-19: Lebanon businesses help overwhelmed hospitals

While Lebanon’s government has enforced a public lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus there.

Businesses are stepping in to assist hospitals already overwhelmed by the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lebanon #Coronavirus