COVID-19 lockdown fuels mental health crisis in US

As social distancing continues in many US states, doctors fear an uptick in psychological trauma among the quarantined.

Isolation can be a major trigger for people struggling with addiction and other mental illnesses.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports.

