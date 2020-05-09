Share
COVID-19 lockdown fuels mental health crisis in US

As social distancing continues in many US states, doctors fear an uptick in psychological trauma among the quarantined.
Isolation can be a major trigger for people struggling with addiction and other mental illnesses.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports.

