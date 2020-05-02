COVID-19 lockdown worsens migrants’ suffering in Libya

For migrants who have left African countries for Libya, life was already a struggle before the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, lockdown measures are leaving many without work.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

