COVID-19 lockdown worsens migrants’ suffering in Libya

5 hours ago

For migrants who have left African countries for Libya, life was already a struggle before the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, lockdown measures are leaving many without work.
Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

