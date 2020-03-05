COVID-19: ‘Mismanagement in French hospitals’

Journalist George Kazolias accuses French hospitals of not being prepared enough to tackle the arrival of the virus in France. He shares with François Picard his personal experience as his son got infected by the virus while working as a paramedic. He tells how the virus spread among his relatives.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en