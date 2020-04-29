COVID-19: More than one million infected in US

More people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic on US soil than all of the Americans killed during the Vietnam War.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University shows more than 58,300 people have died, and more than one million people have been infected, while more than 114,000 have recovered.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

