Covid-19: ‘Not a single American who has needed a ventilator has been denied a ventilator’ (Trump)

Facing a national moment fraught with racial turmoil and a deadly pandemic, President Donald Trump accepted his party’s renomination on a massive White House South Lawn stage on August 27. He said many Americans, including him, sadly lost friends to the Covid-19. ‘When the China virus hit, we launched the largest national mobilisation since World War II. Invoking the Defence Production Act, we produced the world’s largest supply of ventilators. Not a single American who has needed a ventilator has been denied a ventilator which is a miracle’, he said.

