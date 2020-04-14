Covid-19 pandemic inflicts a big hit on Hollywood

In the wake of the coronavirus, the $100 billion entertainment industry in Hollywood has ground to a halt. From post-production to actors, around 300,000 people have lost their jobs, and factories that until recently served the industry are now retooling as part of the community response to the pandemic.

