COVID-19 Pandemic: Latin America’s health care system already strained by dengue fever epidemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is only one of the many diseases being dealt with in Latin America. Since 2019, the continent has seen a surge in dengue fever cases. The region wonders if the new coronavirus will collapse an already strained health care system.

