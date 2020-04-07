COVID-19 prevents people from mourning as ‘lonely deaths’ surge

As patients die without their families or friends in hospitals, the coronavirus pandemic is limiting people’s ability to mourn.

Funeral services and rituals have also been restricted because of lockdowns imposed around the world.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#CoronavirusPandemic #COVID-19 #AljazeeraEnglish