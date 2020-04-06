COVID-19 puts Libya’s health service in danger of collapse

Libya has so far avoided the worst of the coronavirus, with just 17 confirmed cases.

But with a war raging, the health service could be in danger of complete collapse if the virus spreads.

There is now a race to get more equipment into hospitals to help cope with any major outbreak.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

