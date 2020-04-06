Covid-19 – Queen Elizabeth: ‘The pride in who we are is not a part of our past’

‘I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. The attributes of self-discipline, good-humoured resolve and fellow-feeling still characterise this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future’, Queen Elizabeth said on April 5 in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en