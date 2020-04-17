Share
Covid-19: Scapegoating & soul searching

7 hours ago

As China records the first contraction of its economy in decades, as the United States counts its dead, France’s president calls for Europe to tap into how the global Covid-19 pandemic has changed humanity’s priorities. From the calling out of China’s official figures to the scapegoating of India’s Muslims, François Picard’s panel reviews how a planet under pressure is responding to the challenge.

With Christopher Dickey – Foreign Editor, The Daily Beast
Victor Mallet – Paris Bureau Chief, The Financial Times
Catherine Field – Paris correspondent, New Zealand Media
From New York, Matt Taylor – National Editor, The Daily Beast

