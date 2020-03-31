COVID-19: Spain, France record highest single-day deaths

The coronavirus outbreak shows no sign of slowing down in Europe.

Spain and France have recorded their highest single-day death tolls, while more than 800 deaths were reported in Italy today.

As Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports, mourners there held a minute’s silence to remember the victims.

