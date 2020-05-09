COVID-19: Spain volunteers make masks for healthcare workers

Wearing masks is now compulsory on public transport in Spain, as the government moves to relax its lockdown measures.

But a lack of protective equipment has led to volunteers getting their sewing machines out to address the shortage.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed has the story.

