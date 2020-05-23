-
‘We have to resist’: Hundreds in Hong Kong protest China’s proposed security measures for city - 23 mins ago
Israel’s PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial - 57 mins ago
Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings new allegations – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases - 2 hours ago
Archaeological World Heritage site in Italy welcomes back visitors - 10 hours ago
Covid-19: Study concludes hydroxychloroquine could do more harm than good - 11 hours ago
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rocked by leaked video about right to control police - 11 hours ago
Bangladesh struggles to aid cyclone-stricken communities - 13 hours ago
Is France breaking with its colonial past in Africa? | Inside Story - 14 hours ago
Religious services resume in France as easing of restrictions continues - 14 hours ago
Covid-19: Study concludes hydroxychloroquine could do more harm than good
Malaria drugs pushed by President Donald Trump as treatments for the coronavirus did not help and were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems in a new study of nearly 100,000 patients around the world.
