Covid-19: Study concludes hydroxychloroquine could do more harm than good

11 hours ago

Malaria drugs pushed by President Donald Trump as treatments for the coronavirus did not help and were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems in a new study of nearly 100,000 patients around the world. 

