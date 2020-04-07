COVID-19: Sudan struggles with denial and misinformation

Sudan’s government is fighting to contain the spread of the coronavirus after at least 14 people tested positive and two others died.

But misinformation and denial that the disease even exists, is making containment a challenge.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan has more from the capital, Khartoum.

