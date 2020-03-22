Share
0 0 0 0

COVID-19: Sweden struggles to keep physically fit in lockdown

39 mins ago

With gyms closed and social gatherings banned in many countries, working out has become a challenge for everyone, not just elite athletes.
In Sweden, people are holding on to their normal routine while they still can.
Al Jazeera’s Paul Rhys reports from Malmo.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Sweden #Coronavirus

Leave a Comment