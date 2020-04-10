-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
COVID-19: Swedish public health agency bans congestion at restaurants, pubs and bars
Sweden has still not imposed lockdown measures, but the city of Stockholm will make efforts during the Easter weekend to stop crowds in restaurants and other establishments. At a news conference State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said the authorities will shut down businesses that do not comply with the law.
Dr. Anders Vahlne is a Professor of Clinical Virology at Department of Laboratory Medicine at the Karolinska Institute and he answered our questions from Stockholm.
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN
More news: http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories
Follow us on our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#Coronavirus #covid19