COVID-19: Swedish public health agency bans congestion at restaurants, pubs and bars

13 mins ago

Sweden has still not imposed lockdown measures, but the city of Stockholm will make efforts during the Easter weekend to stop crowds in restaurants and other establishments. At a news conference State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said the authorities will shut down businesses that do not comply with the law.
Dr. Anders Vahlne is a Professor of Clinical Virology at Department of Laboratory Medicine at the Karolinska Institute and he answered our questions from Stockholm.

