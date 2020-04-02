COVID-19: The devastating effect on health workers

As health workers around the world put their lives on the line to save others in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, many have died and thousands of them have tested positive.

A global shortage of protective equipment has added to the huge toll on their physical and mental wellbeing.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Health #Coronavirus