Covid-19: ‘The federal government has failed us,’ says New York doctor

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Dr. Julien Cavanagh, a neurologist at the State University of New York, discussed the daily challenge of treating patients with Covid-19 at his Brooklyn hospital. Dr. Cavanagh explained why African-Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by the virus. He also expressed his disapproval of protesters who are demanding an end to lockdown measures. Finally, he condemned the US federal government’s response to the health crisis.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en